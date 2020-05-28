Man faces DUI, weapons charges after Lisle traffic stop

article

A man was charged with illegally possessing guns after he was stopped for allegedly driving drunk Thursday in Lisle.

Kevin Williams, 31, is charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, two counts of possession of a firearm without an FOID card, possession of ammunition without an FOID card, illegal transportation of alcohol and disobeying a stop sign, Lisle police said in a statement.

An officer saw Williams drive past a stop sign in his Chevrolet Camaro at 1:30 a.m. at Beau Bien Boulevard and Ogden Avenue, police said.

The officer pulled the car over and arrested Williams, of Lisle, for driving under the influence, police said.

After getting “additional information,” a search warrant was conducted at his apartment, police said. Authorities recovered a .45-caliber gun, a 9mm gun and multiple pills, which were sent to a crime lab.

Court and bail information for Williams was not immediately available.