Man faces murder charge in Belmont Central fatal stabbing

A 21-year-old man is facing murder charges after police found a dead body in the trunk of a car Wednesday morning in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side.

Martin Molina was arrested near the crime scene Wednesday and was identified as the person who fatally stabbed 42-year-old Felipe Villalobos-Calderon, of Portage Park, Chicago police said.

Martin Molina

Calderon was found about 11:30 a.m. in the trunk of a car parked on the street in the 2100 block of North Marmora Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Autopsy results showed he died multiple sharp force trauma and the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Advertisement

Molina is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, police said. He is due back in court Friday.

Officers found a second crime scene nearby, on the northeast corner of Marmora and Grand avenues, police said. The owner of the car had not been determined.