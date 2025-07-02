Man faces murder charge in West Side shooting, Chicago police say

The Brief Tyron Mars, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a June 25 shooting on Chicago’s West Side. The 46-year-old victim was shot in the neck on South Springfield Avenue and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. Mars was arrested July 1 on South California Avenue and is due in court July 3 for a detention hearing.



A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting last week on Chicago’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

Tyron Mars, 20, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Tyron Mars, 20. (Chicago PD )

He was arrested Monday in the 6300 block of South California Avenue after being identified as a suspect in the June 25 shooting, authorities said.

Police said Mars shot a 46-year-old man in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue. The victim was struck in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

A 35-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were also in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

What's next:

Mars is scheduled to appear in court on July 3 for a detention hearing.