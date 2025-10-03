Man fatally shot near Little Caesars on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon near a Little Caesars pizza shop on the West Side. Police say someone got out of a vehicle and opened fire, striking the man in the body and face. No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.



What we know:

Chicago police said the 29-year-old man was in the 2600 block of West Cermak Road around 3:18 p.m. when an unknown vehicle approached. Someone then got out, pulled a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the body and facial area, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Detectives are investigating.