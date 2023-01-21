Man fatally shot after fight breaks out during gathering at West Side home: police

A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.

The victim was struck in the chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police say he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The offender fled the residence in unknown direction and no one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.