Man fatally shot, another wounded in Roseland shooting

A man was fatally shot, and another male was wounded in a shooting in Roseland Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

Just after 6 a.m., a male, unknown age, and a 28-year-old man were walking outside when an offender approached and fired shots in their direction, police said.

The 28-year-old man was fatally shot in his left arm.

The unknown male suffered a graze wound to the left side of his head, and refused EMS on the scene.

The unknown male was uncooperative with responding officers, police said.

No one is currently in custody.