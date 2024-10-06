Man fatally shot on Chicago's South Side

A man was shot to death in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was standing with a group of people in an empty lot when someone started shooting. He was shot three times and was taken to Christ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses on the scene were uncooperative and refused to talk to officers about the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Area Two Detectives are investigating.