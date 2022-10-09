Man fatally shot during fight in the Loop: police

Two men were in a fight in the Chicago Loop when one of them was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

A 38-year-old man was shot by a 24-year-old as the two fought in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m., police say.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman was arrested on scene by officials. He was taken to Rush Hospital for minor injuries.

Area Three detectives are investigating.