Man fatally shot in the head on Chicago's South Side

A man was fatally shot in the head in Burnside Wednesday afternoon.

At about 12:16 p.m., a 28-year-old man was walking near a parking lot in the 1000 block of East 95th Street when he was approached by two unknown offenders who produced a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.