Man fatally shot in Roseland within hours of another killing on same block

A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood only hours after another man was shot and killed on the same block.

Police say officers found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was shot in the arm and the forehead. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and died shorty after.

Witnesses nearby say, they heard gunfire but did not see who was shooting.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday afternoon in the same block, officials say.

There is no suspect in custody for the earlier incident either.