Man fatally shot inside South Side home, Chicago police say

The Brief A man was shot inside a home about 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 6800 block of South Anthony Avenue, police said. He later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.



A man died Monday after being shot inside a home on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened about 3:19 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Anthony Avenue.

Chicago police said the man was inside the home when he was shot. He attempted to drive himself to a hospital, but was later taken from the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

He was listed in critical condition and later died, according to police. His identity hasn't been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating the case as a homicide.