Man found dead at Arlington Park train station

A man was found dead at the Arlington Park train station on Sunday.

Arlington Heights firefighters and police found the man dead in the grass parkway between Northwest Highway and the north edge of the train platform.

He has been identified as a 62-year-old from Chicago.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma. The Cook County Medical Examiner is working to establish a cause of death.

Police said there was no "conspicuous evidence" of a crime being committed and there is no known threat to the community.

The man's name will be released when next of kin are notified.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS