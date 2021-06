A person was found in the water of Lake Michigan Thursday afternoon near Grant Park in the Loop.

About 5 p.m. in the 500 block of South Lake Shore drive, witnesses alerted officers to an unresponsive male at the bottom of the lake, Chicago police said.

The male was retrieved from the water by Marine Unit personnel and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.