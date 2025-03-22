Man found shot to death inside burning Chicago home, police say

A man was found shot to death inside a home that had been set on fire in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.

The man was found inside a home in the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the call of a fire at the residence a little before 6:30 a.m.

The 47-year-old man was found unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to the head.

He died at the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what the circumstances of the shooting were.