Man found shot to death inside burning Chicago home, police say
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home that had been set on fire in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.
The man was found inside a home in the 4900 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers responded to the call of a fire at the residence a little before 6:30 a.m.
The 47-year-old man was found unresponsive and with a gunshot wound to the head.
He died at the scene.
Area detectives are investigating.
Police did not identify the suspect.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly what the circumstances of the shooting were.