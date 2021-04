Chicago police are investigating the death of a man found early Monday on a Red Line train in Wrigleyville on the North Side.

The man, about 25 to 30 years old, was found unresponsive on a train at a station in the 900 block of West Addison Street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified the man.

Area Three detectives are investigating.