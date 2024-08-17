Man found dead in parked vehicle at Buffalo Grove grocery store: police

A man was found dead in his vehicle that was parked at a Buffalo Grove grocery store, prompting an investigation.

The deceased man was found just before 3 p.m. Saturday in the Woodman's grocery store parking lot at 1550 Deerfield Parkway.

Buffalo Grove police were initially called to the scene for a well-being check on someone inside a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the deceased man in a blue Chevrolet Equinox that was parked on the south end of the parking lot. Officers said they also detected a "foul odor."

There is no threat to the public and authorities and first responders were at the scene for over three hours.

The Lake County coroner will conduct an exam and the man's identity is being withheld until his family is notified of his death, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.