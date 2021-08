A person was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive in an apartment about 6:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn’t been identified.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

