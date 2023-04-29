Man found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A 39-year-old man was found shot to death in Austin on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning.

Police were responding to a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street at 12:30 a.m. when they found the victim on the ground.

He had a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.