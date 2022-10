A man was found shot to death on the South Side in an alley in Washington Heights Thursday night.

Chicago police say around 10 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a man, 64, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the 10300 block of South Green Street.

The victim was pronounced on scene and there is no one in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.