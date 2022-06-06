Man found shot to death inside car in North Park

A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old man was discovered unresponsive by Chicago police officers around 3:55 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue, officials said.

He sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

No one was in custody and Area Five detectives were investigating.

The man is the first person killed in North Park so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. The community area recorded two homicides in the last two years, and had none in 2019, according to Sun-Times data.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.