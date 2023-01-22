Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

There is no further information on the incident at this time. There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.