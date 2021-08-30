Man found shot, lying on sidewalk in Waukegan

Police found a man who had been shot lying on a sidewalk Sunday morning in Waukegan.

Waukegan police responded a call around 6:45 a.m. and found a man who had been shot lying on a sidewalk near Lewis Avenue and Lydia Street.

The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting, is asked to call the Waukegan Police tip line at (847) 360-9001.

No further information was immediately available.

