Man found shot, lying on sidewalk in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Police found a man who had been shot lying on a sidewalk Sunday morning in Waukegan.
Waukegan police responded a call around 6:45 a.m. and found a man who had been shot lying on a sidewalk near Lewis Avenue and Lydia Street.
The man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting, is asked to call the Waukegan Police tip line at (847) 360-9001.
No further information was immediately available.
Advertisement