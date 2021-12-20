Man found shot on CTA Red Line train in Chicago: police

An 18-year-old man was found shot Monday night on a CTA Red Line train in Chicago.

The victim was discovered at the 69th Street Red Line stop.

Red Line Service was temporarily suspended between Garfield and 95th Street due to the police activity.

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) said buses were available between Garfield and 95th to provide connecting service.

The victim was found around 7:45 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and right leg, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating.