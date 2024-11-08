Man found unresponsive in downtown Chicago waterway dies, police say

The Brief A 63-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water Friday afternoon in downtown Chicago and was later pronounced dead at Insight Hospital. The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. in the 300 block of South Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police. Police have made no arrests, and detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.



A man was found unresponsive in the water in downtown Chicago on Friday and later pronounced dead, police said, prompting an investigation.

The incident happened at 1:20 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. Wacker Drive.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was found unresponsive in the water, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Insight Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made, according to Chicago police. Detectives are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.