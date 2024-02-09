Man gets 20 years for detonating pipe bomb at suburban Chicago train station in 2006

A 70-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for detonating a pipe bomb at a suburban Chicago train station.

Thomas James Zajac was handed down his sentence by a federal judge on Friday.

He was convicted on one count of attempting to damage property with an explosive, one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device and one count of willfully making a threat through the mail to kill or injure a person with an explosive.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Zajac hid a pipe bomb in a trash can at the BNSF Railway station in Hinsdale on Sept. 1, 2006. It later exploded and injured a station agent.

Last year, during Zajac's trial, he claimed he felt disrespected when a family member was arrested by Hinsdale police a year before the bombing.

He also sent a threatening letter to the Hinsdale Police Department anonymously nearly a month after the bombing, claiming the pipe bomb was "a warning shot," the U.S. Attorney's Office says.

Currently, Zajac is serving a sentence for bombing a public library in Salt Lake City in Utah, in 2006.

Once his time is up, he'll begin serving his 20-year sentence, according to officials.