Man gets 6 months in jail in DuPage County crash that killed 80-year-old woman

A Lombard man was sentenced to 6 months in jail Friday for causing a 2019 crash that left an 80-year-old woman dead in DuPage County.

Todd Heidenthal, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless homicide on Sept. 17, 2021, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Heidenthal was eastbound about 7 a.m. on 35th Street between Midwest Road and Route 83 when he crossed over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic to pass a vehicle in front of him, prosecutors said.

While attempting to pass, Heidenthal crashed head-on into a car driven by Florence Hsiao, killing her, prosecutors said.

"If not for the incredibly reckless behavior of Mr. Heidenthal, Florence Hsiao would be alive today," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Not only did his actions on the road that morning cost Ms. Hsiao her life, he also upended the lives of her surviving family, friends and relatives as they continue on without her. This is just a very tragic case that did not have to happen."

Upon completion of his jail sentence, Heidenthal will serve two-and-a-half years of probation, the state’s attorney’s office said.