Man gets 8 years in federal prison for using stolen credit cards to fund luxurious lifestyle

A suburban man has been sentenced to federal prison for using stolen credit card numbers to fund his luxurious lifestyle.

Cameron York, 28, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison last week after pleading guilty earlier this year to charges of wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Illinois said in a statement.

York, of west suburban Stone Park, allegedly used the stolen credit card numbers to make thousands of dollars of fraudulent charges for various items, including a Jaguar XJL and shoes from luxury brands Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton, prosecutors said. He did so between 2015 and 2018.

York allegedly spent about $164,598 to purchase at least 8,796 credit card account numbers, social security numbers and other identifying information from online sellers, sometimes using Bitcoin, prosecutors said. He attempted to use at least 4,800 of the credit card numbers to make purchases.

Prosecutors said York often bought items at high-end retailers and then boasted of the purchases on social media. The state’s attorney’s office shared several photos that York posted to Instragram and Facebook.

York also used the stolen information to open accounts at ComEd and Nicor Gas that racked up unpaid utility balances, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say these social media posts show Cameron showing off the items he bought with stolen credit card data. | U.S. State’s Attorney’s Office of the Northern Illinois District

