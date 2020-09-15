Man grabbed child at park in Westmont: police

Police are looking for a suspect who grabbed a child at a park Monday in suburban Westmont.

The child was walking about 9:10 p.m. through Ty Warner Park in the 800 block of Blackhawk Drive when the man grabbed them, Westmont police said. The child broke free and ran.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid 20s to mid 30s and standing 6-feet tall with dark hair, police said. He was wearing light-colored pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dirty gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westmont police at 630-981-6310.