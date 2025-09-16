Man hospitalized after stabbing at Joliet park, police say

A man is hospitalized after a stabbing at a suburban Chicago park Tuesday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the south end of Bicentennial Park near Bluff Street and Marion Street, according to Joliet police.

Details about what led to the stabbing have not been released.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A person of interest was taken into custody, and authorities said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.