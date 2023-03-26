Man in critical condition after being found with head injuries on a CTA platform

A man was hospitalized in critical condition on Sunday night after he was found severely injured on a CTA train platform in Chicago.

The victim, who is believed to be about 20-years-old, was found on the platform at West 69th and State in Greater Grand Crossing around 7:45 p.m.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Chicago police detectives are investigating the attack as a battery.