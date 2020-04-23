Man in custody after allegedly starting fire at Thompson Center

A man is in custody after allegedly starting a fire at the Thompson Center minutes before Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave his daily COVID-19 news conference in the building.

The 44-year-old poured an “unknown substance” on the glass of a building about 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Lake Street and lit it, Chicago police said.

A video shared on social media appears to show flames licking the outside of the Thompson Center. A couple of red-colored containers sit on the sidewalk.

The man was taken into custody in the 100 block of West Wacker Drive, police said. No injuries were reported.

Pritzker and state heath officials delivered their daily coronavirus news conference from the Thompson Center about 2:30 p.m.

Charges are pending as Area Central detectives investigate.