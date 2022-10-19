Man in Illinois federal prison charged with murder of cellmate

An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill. has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his cellmate last year.

Donta Maddox, 44, was indicted after he allegedly assaulted his cellmate, Bobby Everson, on Dec. 15, 2021 resulting in fatal injuries.

Maddox was in court in Rockford Tuesday. He faces charges for second-degree murder and assault.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, while the maximum sentence for the assault charge is ten years.

Arraignment for Maddox has not yet been scheduled.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Ashley T. Johnson, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert S. Ladd.