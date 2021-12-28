Man killed, 10 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago

One person was killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone approached him with a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting in Washington Park on the South Side. The men, both 19, were standing on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue when they were shot, police said. One was struck in the leg and the other in the arm. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

One person was injured in a shooting Monday night on Interstate 94 on the South Side. The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. on I-94 near 47th Street, according to Illinois State Police. One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was shot and critically wounded by an off-duty officer during an attempted robbery in Calumet Heights on the South Side, officials said. About 5:45 p.m., the man approached an off-duty Chicago police officer in the 2400 block of East 92nd Street and attempted to rob him, Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said. Both the man and the officer fired shots, Ahern said. The man was struck and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. The officer was not injured. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

A man was shot early Monday morning in a South Loop parking lot. The man, 28, was attacked about 12:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He went to Provident Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

A man was shot and wounded during a robbery inside a residence in Lawndale on the West Side. The man, 24, was inside a home in the 1800 block of South Springfield Avenue when one of four robbers opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Police say the shooting was drug-related.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were killed, and twenty-three others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.