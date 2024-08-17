Man killed, 2 others wounded in West Side shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the West Side Saturday morning.

Police said a 53-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were in the 4700 block of Polk Street around 4:40 a.m. when they were shot.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was later pronounced dead.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right ankle and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police said a 33-year-old man also showed up Rush Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot.

No arrests have been made.