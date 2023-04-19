Man killed, 3 injured in Lake County crash

A 76-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a two-car crash north of Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at 1:55 p.m. at Route 173 and Mill Creek Road in Wadsworth.

Following initial investigation, deputies say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Milwaukee, was traveling northbound on Mill Creek Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

As the Hyundai entered the intersection of Route 173 and Mill Creek Road, it was struck by a Volkswagen GTI, driven by a 39-year-old man of Lake Villa.

There were three passengers in the Hyundai. The front seat passenger, a 23-year-old woman of Milwaukee, was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A back seat passenger, seated behind the driver, a 76-year-old man of Mexico, was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie with major injuries, and pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The third passenger, an 18-year-old man of Milwaukee, seated behind the front passenger, was transported to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.