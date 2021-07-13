Man killed, 8 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

One person was killed, and eight others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 10:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue and found the 35-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds in the street, Chicago police said. The man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Two people were wounded, one critically, in South Chicago. A 35-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were walking about 9:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Muskegon Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The woman was shot in the arm and took herself to Trinity Hospital, where she was in good condition.

A 3-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. He was riding in a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman about 3:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 16th Street when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. A bullet grazed the boy in the lower back. The woman drove to Loretto Hospital, where the boy was in good condition.

A 15-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded while riding in a car in Englewood on the South Side. The car was headed west in the 6900 block of South Halsted Street when shots were fired around 11:20 a.m., police said. The girl was hit in the upper leg and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The car struck another car before coming to a stop. No one was in custody.

Four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Thirteen people were killed, and thirty-three people were wounded last weekend in citywide.