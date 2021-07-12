Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old boy grazed in Lawndale shooting

By STMW NEWS
Published 
North Lawndale
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Monday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was riding in a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman about 3:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 16th Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A bullet grazed the boy in the lower back, police said. The woman drove to Loretto Hospital, where the boy was in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

