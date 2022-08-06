Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after being shot multiple times while standing in Loop parking lot

By Jenna Carroll
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, in a parking lot in Chicago's Loop early Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of South Clark.

At about 3:20 a.m., two men were standing in a parking lot when a person in a black Sedan fired shots.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body, and pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm, and transported to an area hospital.

No one is currently in custody. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 