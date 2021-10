A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The 59-year-old was crossing the street around 7:30 p.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored SUV in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle fled eastbound on Archer Avenue, police said.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

