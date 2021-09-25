Man killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in South Deering on the South Side.

About 4:20 p.m., he was on the sidewalk in the 10200 block of South Yates Boulevard, when someone in a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

