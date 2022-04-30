Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in drive-by shooting outside Walgreens in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Kenwood
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that a man was shot dead in a drive-by outside a Walgreens in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Saturday.

The man, 27, was standing in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th around 4 p.m. when a car pulled up and someone opened fire.

Police said the man fled into a restaurant. Video from the scene shows a window in the door of a Walgreens was shot out.

The man died at the University of Chicago.

A gun was found on the scene.

