Man killed in drive-by shooting outside Walgreens in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood

Chicago police said that a man was shot dead in a drive-by outside a Walgreens in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood on Saturday.

The man, 27, was standing in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th around 4 p.m. when a car pulled up and someone opened fire.

Police said the man fled into a restaurant. Video from the scene shows a window in the door of a Walgreens was shot out.

The man died at the University of Chicago.

A gun was found on the scene.

