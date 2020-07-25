Man killed when his motorcycle rear-ends car on Dan Ryan

A man died after crashing his motorcycle Friday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Deon Johnson, 26, was riding south on a Suzuki GSX600 about 8:05 p.m. when the Toyota Avalon ahead of him stopped suddenly due to a broken-down vehicle near 56th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The motorcycle struck the back of the Toyota, and the impact sent Johnson flying out of his seat, state police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, state police said.

Johnson lived in Chicago.

