A 23-year-old man reported missing from West Pullman on the Far South Side may need medial attention.

Keywon “Howie” Doyle was last seen Monday near the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Doyle does not speak, police said. He was wearing a red T-shirt with black stripes.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.