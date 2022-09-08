Man on Red Line train among 5 shot in Chicago Wednesday; 1 killed
CHICAGO - One person was killed and four other people were wounded by gunfire Wednesday across Chicago, including a man shot on a Red Line train near Chinatown.
- About 9:50 p.m., a 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground between two cars in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 7900 block of South Wood Street, where they located the man, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died. Witnesses reported seeing someone inside a black SUV fire shots, then flee the area south on Wood Street.
- Two and a half hours earlier, a man was shot while on a CTA Red Line train on the near South Side. The man, 31, was on the train about 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road when someone opened gunfire, police said. He was shot in the neck, and he was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
- Wednesday morning, two people were wounded after people inside separate vehicles began firing shots at each other in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The two vehicle occupants began shooting at each other about 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. A 54-year-old man who was outside was shot in the right thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Another man, 22, was dropped off at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh. He was listed in good condition. A vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting was located about a half-mile down the road.
- A 43-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday in Austin on the West Side. Officers responded to a report of a person shot about 1:40 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the chest and buttocks.
No arrests were reported in Wednesday’s shootings.