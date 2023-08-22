Man out on bond for felony gun charges in Cook County arrested again for stealing vehicle: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of breaking into a Downers Grove garage last week and stealing a vehicle.

Christopher Foxworth, 24, is charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

At about 5:52 a.m. on Aug. 18, Downers Grove police officers responded to a call of a residential burglary and motor vehicle theft in the 1100 block of Hickory Trail.

According to prosecutors, Foxworth and several other unidentified individuals allegedly gained access to the home's attached garage using the built-in garage door opener in a vehicle parked in the driveway of the home.

The individuals then allegedly started a 2022 Hyundai Tucson that was in the garage with the key found inside the vehicle and fled the home.

Authorities were able to locate the stolen Tucson at a home in the 1500 block of Oak Street in Dolton.

At about 11:31 a.m. on Aug. 21, Foxworth was allegedly seen leaving the Dolton residence, and after a brief conversation with officers outside the home, officers attempted to take Foxworth into custody.

Foxworth then fled on foot but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

At the time of his arrest, Foxworth was out on bond for two separate Cook County felony gun charges, prosecutors said.

"The allegations that a convicted felon who is currently out on bond, entered the attached garage of an innocent family and stole a vehicle are outrageous," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "In DuPage County, we will not stand for this type of alleged invasion and thanks to the outstanding work of the Downers Grove Police Department, one of the suspects in this case has been arrested and now faces multiple felony charges. As the investigation continues, I have complete confidence that the Downers Grove Police Department’s continued efforts will result in the charging of additional defendants in this case. No one should have to live in fear for their personal safety while in the comfort of their own home. A home is a family’s sanctuary and when crimes such as alleged in this case occur, every household in the community can be shaken to the core, wondering if they are next."

The state requested that a judge deny bond for Foxworth, however, a judge denied that motion and instead set bond at $150,000.

Foxworth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5600.