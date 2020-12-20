Man pistol-whipped during attempted carjacking in Roseland

A man was in critical condition Sunday after being pistol-whipped during an attempted carjacking in Roseland on the Far South Side.

He was stopped in a vehicle about 5:25 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when two people approached, pulled out guns and demanded the vehicle, Chicago police said.

One of the gunmen struck the 43-year-old in the back of the head with his gun, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police initially said the man was shot, but later clarified that he had only been pistol-whipped.