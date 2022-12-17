Man probably paralyzed after being thrown from car in apparent drunk driving crash in Waukegan

A man is probably going to be paralyzed from the waist down after he was ejected during a car crash in unincorporated Waukegan.

Waukegan police said they found the man on the 12700 block of West Crescent Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He had not been wearing a seatbelt and was thrown 30 feet from his car.

The vehicle, a Chevy Trailblazer, was apparently speeding when the driver crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a utility pole.

The man, 35, of North Chicago, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said alcohol "appears to be a factor in the crash."