Man pulled from Jackson Park Harbor dies: police

A man died Sunday after being pulled from Jackson Park Harbor in Woodlawn on the South Side.

After the 46-year-old failed to return to a party, the Chicago police Marine Unit found him in the water about 9 p.m. near a pier in the 6400 block of South Promontory Drive, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area One detectives are investigating.