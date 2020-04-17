Man punches nurse on CTA bus after asking, ‘Did you just cough on me?’: police

article

A Bronzeville man allegedly attacked a nurse earlier this month on a CTA bus after claiming she coughed on him, police say.

Quindrell Yarbrough, 29, was riding a bus in the Loop on April 1 when the nurse coughed into her elbow, according to Chicago police.

Yarbrough turned and said, “Did you just cough on me?” but the nurse denied that she had, police said.

Yarbrough then punched the 31-year-old woman in the eye and left the bus about 6:30 p.m. in the first block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

The nurse declined medical treatment at the scene.

Investigators identified Yarbrough as the suspect and arrested him about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in Bronzeville, police said.

He is charged with a felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and is due to appear in court for a bail hearing Friday, according to police.

In 2018, Yarbrough pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery to someone over 60 years old, according to court records.