Man ran through Chicago Ridge Mall with loaded gun: police

A Chicago man is accused of running through the Chicago Ridge Mall with a weapon earlier this week.

Cesar Cortez Rosales, 18, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, Chicago Ridge police officers received a call about an aggravated assault that occurred near 87th Street and Southwest Highway.

The victim said a male subject, who was wearing a black ski mask, pointed a gun at him while he was in a parking lot. The victim called 911 as four male subjects fled the scene in a vehicle on Southwest Highway, southbound to the Chicago Ridge Mall.

When officers arrived at the mall, they learned that the subjects entered at the Buffalo Wild Wings entrance.

Officers located the subjects inside and called for additional assistance. As the officers were speaking to the group, they began patting down the subjects in search of a weapon. As they did, one of the individuals, wearing a ski mask, fled on foot through the mall.

Assisting officers arrested the individual, later identified as Cortez Rosales, and removed a 9mm handgun with 17 rounds from his waistband. They also located a bag of cannabis.

He is being held until his next court date, which is scheduled for Tuesday.